Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,221 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CAG opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 137.25%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.