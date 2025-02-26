Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 309,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34,203 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $9,878,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $541,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FITB opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FITB. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

