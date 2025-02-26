Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

