Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 70.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of SCM stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.12. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $15.55.
Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend
Stellus Capital Investment Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
