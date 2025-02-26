Confluent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 13,693 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical volume of 7,944 call options.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.62. 2,112,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,564,743. Confluent has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $68,781.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 177,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,765.70. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 113,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $3,444,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 502,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,218,422.96. This represents a 18.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,394,730 shares of company stock worth $45,827,255 over the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

