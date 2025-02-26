Connexa Sports Technologies Signs Content Creation Agreement with TikTok for MENA

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: YYAI) announced on February 24, 2025 that its majority-owned subsidiary, Yuanyu Enterprise Management Limited (YYEM), has entered into an agency services agreement with TikTok. The agreement, structured as an MCN (Multi-Channel Network) contract, will facilitate the creation and distribution of content on TikTok targeted at the Middle East and North Africa region.

According to the company’s SEC filing and associated press release, YYEM will oversee the production of live-streamed broadcasts and video content spanning various categories including sports, gaming, and lifestyle features. The content is expected to be produced by well-known Twitch hosts and other influencers within the budding network developed by YYEM. Revenue under the new arrangement will be contingent on the rate of conversion by TikTok’s end-users.

The strategic move is aimed at capitalizing on TikTok’s substantial presence in the MENA region, where certain markets, such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, have reported high penetration rates. With TikTok reportedly facing challenges in North America, Connexa Sports Technologies is positioning itself to leverage the platform’s growing engagement in regions with significant potential.

Hongyu Zhou, Chairman of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., stated that the deal could generate new revenue streams and marketing opportunities. He noted that the expansion into social networking and influencer-driven content represents a pivotal step in the company’s broader strategy to enhance its digital footprint and diversify its revenue base.

The filing also included cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting potential risks related to content production, market conversion rates, and broader economic and regulatory conditions. Connexa Sports Technologies encourages investors to review these risk factors in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This development marks another milestone in Connexa Sports Technologies’ efforts to broaden its engagement with digital content and influencer partnerships in an increasingly competitive online environment.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports.

