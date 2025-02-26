Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Up 18.9% – Here’s What Happened

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) traded up 18.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 67,139,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 13,994,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,306.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Corcel alerts:

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.