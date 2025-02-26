Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,118 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 15,675.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 135.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 86.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Price Performance

NYSE CRGY opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CRGY

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.