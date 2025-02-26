Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after buying an additional 3,774,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after buying an additional 826,601 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,429,000 after buying an additional 720,010 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after buying an additional 388,506 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

