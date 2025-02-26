Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $505,000 Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 128.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 423.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

