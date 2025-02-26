Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,976,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,482,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $1,649,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF opened at $193.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

