Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 34 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $723.47 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $642.00 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $698.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $875.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.