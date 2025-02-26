Critical Comparison: Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) vs. Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN)

Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Free Report) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Regenicin and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenicin N/A N/A N/A Lyra Therapeutics -6,635.76% -125.07% -59.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Regenicin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Lyra Therapeutics $1.47 million 9.61 -$62.68 million ($1.49) -0.14

This table compares Regenicin and Lyra Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Regenicin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyra Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regenicin and Lyra Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenicin 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lyra Therapeutics 1 4 1 0 2.00

Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,983.33%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Regenicin.

Volatility & Risk

Regenicin has a beta of -18.91, suggesting that its share price is 1,991% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats Regenicin on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. Its product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase III clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. It has a collaboration agreement with LianBio Inflammatory Limited to develop and commercialize LYR-210 in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

