Critical Contrast: Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT) & Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) and Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Archer-Daniels-Midland has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Australian Oilseeds has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Archer-Daniels-Midland shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Australian Oilseeds shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Archer-Daniels-Midland shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of Australian Oilseeds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer-Daniels-Midland $85.53 billion 0.27 $1.80 billion $3.61 13.52 Australian Oilseeds $22.12 million 1.40 -$14.21 million N/A N/A

This table compares Archer-Daniels-Midland and Australian Oilseeds”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has higher revenue and earnings than Australian Oilseeds.

Profitability

This table compares Archer-Daniels-Midland and Australian Oilseeds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer-Daniels-Midland 2.10% 10.44% 4.39% Australian Oilseeds N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and Australian Oilseeds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer-Daniels-Midland 2 7 0 0 1.78 Australian Oilseeds 0 0 0 0 0.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus price target of $54.89, indicating a potential upside of 12.49%. Given Archer-Daniels-Midland’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Archer-Daniels-Midland is more favorable than Australian Oilseeds.

Summary

Archer-Daniels-Midland beats Australian Oilseeds on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The company originates, merchandises, stores, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds and soft seeds. It also engages in the agricultural commodity and feed product import, export, and distribution; and various structured trade finance activities. In addition, the company offers soybean meal and oil; vegetable and salad oils and protein meals; ingredients for the food, feed, energy, and industrial customers; margarine, shortening, and other food products; and partially refined oils to produce biodiesel and glycols for use in chemicals, paints, and other industrial products. Further, it provides peanuts, peanut-derived ingredients, and cotton cellulose pulp; sweeteners, corn and wheat starches, syrup, glucose, wheat flour, and dextrose; alcohol, and other food and animal feed ingredients; ethyl alcohol and ethanol; corn gluten feed and meal; distillers' grains; corn germ; and citric acids. Additionally, the company provides proteins, natural flavors, flavor systems, natural colors, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, probiotics, prebiotics, postbiotics, enzymes, and botanical extracts; and other specialty food and feed ingredients; edible beans; formula feeds, and animal health and nutrition products; and contract and private label pet treats and food products. It also offers futures commission merchant; commodity brokerage services; cash margins and securities pledged to commodity exchange clearinghouse; and cash pledged as security under certain insurance arrangements. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Australian Oilseeds

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale oil seeds through its subsidiaries. It focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded on December 29, 2022 and is headquartered in Cootamundra, Australia.

