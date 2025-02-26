Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2025

Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSGGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.25 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Croma Security Solutions Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Croma Security Solutions Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON CSSG traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 89.90 ($1.14). The stock had a trading volume of 7,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403. Croma Security Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 96.58 ($1.22). The firm has a market cap of £12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.