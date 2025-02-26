Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Issues Earnings Results

Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.25 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Croma Security Solutions Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Croma Security Solutions Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON CSSG traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 89.90 ($1.14). The stock had a trading volume of 7,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403. Croma Security Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 96.58 ($1.22). The firm has a market cap of £12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Get Croma Security Solutions Group alerts:

About Croma Security Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

Receive News & Ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.