Cronos Group (CRON) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $48.64 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRON stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

