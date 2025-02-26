CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $379.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.62, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.