CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by NCP Inc.

NCP Inc. decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 1.0% of NCP Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NCP Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after buying an additional 352,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,505,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,461,000 after acquiring an additional 171,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Baird R W cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,491.63. This represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $51,038,529. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $379.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 744.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

