CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
CSX has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSX to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.
NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $38.70.
Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.16.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
