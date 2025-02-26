CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

CSX has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSX to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $38.70.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.16.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

