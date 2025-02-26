Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Company Profile
