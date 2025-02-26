Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Down 9.9% – What’s Next?

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.48 and last traded at $30.38. Approximately 3,122,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 9,393,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Up 9.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $799.79 million and a PE ratio of -149.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12.

Get Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF alerts:

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $14.4276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,482.35%.

About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.