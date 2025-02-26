Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 263.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 36,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tesla by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,215,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tesla by 52.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,921,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,192,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $302.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.43, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.57.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

