Denali Advisors LLC Buys 51,900 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRDO. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,374,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 353.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 86,227 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 66,751 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 162,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 39,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRDO. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

PRDO stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 12,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $313,296.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,144.95. This trade represents a 8.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 12,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $327,888.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,186,674.13. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

