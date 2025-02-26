Denali Advisors LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 3,889.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,377,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,120,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,133,000 after buying an additional 332,168 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,962,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Stewart sold 7,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $316,955.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,196.72. This trade represents a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FRME stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.07.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of First Merchants in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Merchants from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

