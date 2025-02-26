Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $231,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 555,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.3 %

MO stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

