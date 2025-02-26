Denali Advisors LLC Sells 14,700 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Buckle accounts for approximately 0.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Creative Planning raised its stake in Buckle by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 52.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 38.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 13.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 6.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,087,690.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,747,615.20. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,759.10. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,542 shares of company stock worth $5,267,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Down 2.9 %

Buckle Cuts Dividend

BKE stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $54.25.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BKE. UBS Group upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

