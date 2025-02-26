Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Issues Earnings Results

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,448,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $36.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

