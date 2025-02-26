Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. GEN Financial Management INC. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.