DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.38, Zacks reports. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. DMC Global updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. DMC Global has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $181.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

