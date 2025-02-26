DMKC Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 143,389 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DMKC Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.6% of DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after buying an additional 104,855 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

