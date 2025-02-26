DMKC Advisory Services LLC Takes $892,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DMKC Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $238.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.