DMKC Advisory Services LLC Takes $892,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DMKC Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $238.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.12.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
