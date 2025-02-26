Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21, Zacks reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. Dorman Products updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.550-7.850 EPS.

Dorman Products Price Performance

DORM traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.01. The stock had a trading volume of 186,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,549. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.76 and a 200-day moving average of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. Dorman Products has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $146.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Mcknight sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total transaction of $1,140,497.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,404.68. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 8,524 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.79, for a total value of $1,123,377.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 773,094 shares in the company, valued at $101,886,058.26. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,683. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DORM. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

