Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0586 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DRETF remained flat at $12.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. 113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $17.13.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
