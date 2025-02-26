Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:DRREF)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DRREF opened at C$8.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.88. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$6.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.25.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Super Micro Computer Shares Surge on Compliance News
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Wall Street’s Most Wanted: 2 Highly Shorted Stocks Right Now
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Etsy Loses Its Meme Stock Shine – Is It Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.