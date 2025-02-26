eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.61 and last traded at $71.32, with a volume of 1143797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.93.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush began coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,709,615.50. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 90.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 9,092.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 585,013 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 578,649 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,986 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

