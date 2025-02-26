eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.42 and traded as high as $9.51. eHealth shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 235,587 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. UBS Group started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on eHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Findell Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 183,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $1,383,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in eHealth by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 277,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 128,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

