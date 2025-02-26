Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.290-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.860 EPS.
Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of ELAN traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,817. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07.
Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.
