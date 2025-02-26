EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79, Zacks reports. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. EMCOR Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 22.250-24.000 EPS.
EMCOR Group Stock Performance
NYSE EME traded up $28.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,038. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $272.29 and a twelve month high of $545.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $461.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.11.
EMCOR Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
