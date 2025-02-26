EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79, Zacks reports. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. EMCOR Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 22.250-24.000 EPS.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME traded up $28.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,038. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $272.29 and a twelve month high of $545.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $461.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

