Emera FY2025 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emera from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Emera from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.10.

TSE:EMA opened at C$57.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.85. Emera has a 1 year low of C$44.13 and a 1 year high of C$57.93.

Emera Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.40%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

