Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Issues Earnings Results

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.34), Zacks reports. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%.

Establishment Labs Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ESTA traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 604,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,072. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens raised Establishment Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.