Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. Everspin Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.050-0.000 EPS.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MRAM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. 223,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,236. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $125.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.83 and a beta of 0.88. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $9.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRAM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

