Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,296 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

