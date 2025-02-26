Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $619,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30,574.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 109,762 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 140,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 264,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the period.

IBMN opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

