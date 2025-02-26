Exchange Capital Management Inc. Invests $293,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 399,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

