Exchange Capital Management Inc. Makes New $795,000 Investment in SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCI)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000.

SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYCI opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40.

SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.0903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The SPDR SSgA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCI was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

