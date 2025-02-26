Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Announces $28.00 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 28.00 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $112.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach stock opened at $5,650.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5,637.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5,469.34. The company has a market cap of $689.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.43. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 12 month low of $4,172.00 and a 12 month high of $5,800.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $32.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

