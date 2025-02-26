Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 461,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 714,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSM shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GSM

Ferroglobe Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $676.39 million, a PE ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $367.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.