FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $764,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,396,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 674.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,122,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,625 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,471,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,635 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 224.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,335,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CMG opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.