FFT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI opened at $232.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The company has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

