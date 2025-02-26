FFT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 140.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

